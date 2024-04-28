New Delhi: Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Resigns, Cites Interference and AAP Alliance Friction

NEW DELHI: Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Chief of Delhi's Congress unit, has resigned from his position, citing internal interference and discord regarding the party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely expressed his feeling of being "handicapped" and unable to lead the Delhi Congress unit amidst mounting tensions effectively.
Lovely highlighted instances where Deepak Babaria, the Congress's general secretary in-charge for Delhi, allegedly interfered with the state affairs, leading to disagreements within the party ranks. He noted being under "tremendous pressure" to expel leaders who opposed Babaria's methods, further indicating a strained internal dynamic within the party.
One of the major points of contention raised by Lovely was the Congress's alliance with AAP for the Lok Sabha polls, which he claimed was opposed by the entire Delhi Congress unit. He criticized the decision to form an alliance with a party that he alleged was founded on false corruption charges against the Congress. Despite respecting the party's decision, Lovely expressed dismay over instances where Congress candidates praised AAP leaders, contrary to the party's stance.
Moreover, Lovely lamented the allocation of Lok Sabha seats under the alliance, stating that two out of the three seats allotted to Congress were given to candidates who were perceived as "total strangers." This decision, particularly the nomination of Udit Raj and Kanhaiya Kumar as candidates for North West and North East Delhi respectively, reportedly triggered protests among Delhi Congress leaders and workers.
Lovely detailed his efforts to address the internal dissent and pacify the situation, but claimed to have faced resistance from Babaria, who allegedly advocated for the expulsion of disgruntled leaders. The resignation letter also referenced alleged disrespectful remarks made by Udit Raj and media interactions by Kanhaiya Kumar, further exacerbating the internal rift within the party.
