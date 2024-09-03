New Delhi: DAC Greenlights Over ₹1.44 Lakh Crore for Cutting-Edge Military Upgrades

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a big fillip to India's defence readiness, accorded approval for a set of proposals in whopping ₹1,44,716 crore. This blanket approval is the strategic move towards reinforcing military might of the nation through indigenous developments.

It gives approval for the beginning of the procurement process for FRCVs, which is a key milestone towards the modernization of the Indian Army's tank fleet. The FRCVs are next-generation Main Battle Tanks that would afford advanced capability of high mobility, all-terrain agility, multi-layer protection, precision firepower, and real-time situational awareness. These tanks are also bound to mark a high degree of improvement in the operational capability of the Army in varied and difficult terrains.

Apart from modernizing the tank fleet, the council has cleared the procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars that are capable of detecting and tracking aerial targets with a high degree of accuracy, hence allowing accurate firing solutions. Addition of these advanced radars will further raise the level of the security of India's airspace, thus going ahead and making the defensive posture stronger against any form of aerial threat.

In a further effort to reinforce the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, the DAC granted its go-ahead to the procurement of the Forward Repair Team (Tracked) vehicles. Improved by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Forward Repair Team (Tracked) ensures in-situ repair functionality during mechanized operations. The induction would greatly enhance the efficiency and operational preparedness of the mechanized units of the Army, specifically in the hard topography.

On the maritime front, three Acceptance of Necessity approvals were accorded by the DAC to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard. Acquisition approved included Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels, and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels. These assets are designed to operate in rough weather conditions, extending the Coast Guard's ability to undertake surveillance of the maritime zones and execute search and rescue missions with greater efficiency. Advanced technology integration on these vessels and aircraft will enable the Indian Coast Guard to undertake long-range operations for ensuring better maritime security.