Manipur: Large Cache of Explosives, Arms, and Ammunition Seized in Twin Operations

IMPHAL: In a bold and strategic crackdown, central security forces in Manipur have successfully uncovered a massive cache of explosives, arms, and ammunition from two suspected insurgent hideouts in the Kangpokpi and Kakching districts. This operation, which has significantly disrupted potential insurgent activities, was initiated in response to a series of drone attacks that had recently terrorized several villages in the region.

Acting on intelligence reports, the security teams launched simultaneous raids in the two districts. The operation in Kangpokpi led to the discovery of a staggering amount of explosives, including 30 detonators and 20 gelatine sticks, along with 10 metres of fuse, and two crude rockets. The haul didn’t end there—among the recovered items were 10 single-bore barrel rifles, an improvised mortar and its barrel, two kilograms of lead shot, 94 spent cartridges, five radio sets complete with accessories, and four bulletproof harnesses paired with a helmet.

The team’s swift and effective action in neutralizing these hideouts has undoubtedly disrupted what could have been a series of catastrophic attacks. The improvised explosives and arms recovered suggest a well-coordinated plan by the insurgents, who likely abandoned their hideouts to escape the tightening security net.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation carried out in Kakching Lamdong, another significant cache was recovered. This operation yielded two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) with magazines, a .32 caliber pistol with a magazine and 25 live rounds, along with two Baofeng radio sets, and two bulletproof covers. The nature of these recoveries indicates the insurgents’ readiness for battle and their intention to continue with their operations.

Despite the large seizure of weapons and explosives, no arrests have been made so far. The insurgents behind these hideouts appear to have fled, leaving behind their arsenals. The recovered items have since been handed over to the respective police stations, where they will undergo further investigation and legal proceedings.

The twin operations represent a significant victory for the security forces in their ongoing battle against insurgency in Manipur. While the threat remains, the dismantling of these hideouts has undoubtedly dealt a heavy blow to the insurgents' operational capabilities. The forces remain vigilant, committed to ensuring the safety and security of the region’s residents in the face of such persistent threats.