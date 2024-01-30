New Delhi: Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi's Air and Rail Travel; Meteorological Department Predicts Relief Soon

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to an extensive veil of fog on Tuesday, further aggravating the ongoing cold spell. The persisting dense fog and biting cold conditions have continued to impede flight and train operations to and from the national capital, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported, "Very dense fog in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and West UP and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi."

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 100 percent relative humidity at 8:30 am, according to IMD data. Parts of the city experienced foggy conditions in the morning, with the Safdarjung observatory noting the minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

While the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius, disruptions persist at Delhi's IGI airport, affecting both domestic and international flights due to low visibility. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates.

Similar weather conditions have been reported in neighboring states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The impact on flight schedules extends beyond Delhi, causing widespread inconvenience to travelers.

The IMD predicts a slight respite with the possibility of light rainfall or very light thundershowers on January 31 in the Delhi-NCR area. IMD Scientist Soma Sen stated, "We expect very light, maybe some light rainfall or very light thundershower activity to happen on January 31 in Delhi. We are monitoring it day to day, and any changes in the warning will be updated simultaneously."

Sen also mentioned the likelihood of fog conditions reducing significantly in the plains due to active western disturbances. She anticipates a rise in minimum temperatures in the coming days across northwest India, including Delhi, by two to four degrees. However, maximum temperatures might experience a slight decline due to cloudy conditions.

In light of these forecasts, Delhi and its surrounding regions brace for an eventful week, with the promise of relief from the dense fog and cold conditions on the horizon. Despite the disruptions, authorities assure continued landings and take-offs at Delhi Airport.

Meanwhile, train operations were also hit owing to the reduced visibility in the national capital and its adjoining areas. According to the Indian Railways, a total of 19 trains to and from Delhi are running late due to operational reasons and fog conditions in some parts of north India.