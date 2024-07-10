New Delhi: Divorced Muslim Women Can Seek Maintenance From Husband, Rules Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The apex court added that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, will not stand over the secular law.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih delivered this crucial judgement upholding a Muslim woman's right while hearing a Muslim man's petition in the apex court challenging the Telangana high court's order to pay a compensation of Rs. 10,000 as interim maintenance to his ex-wife.