New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu's Raksha Bandhan Wishes Emphasize Women's Safety

NEW DELHI: As India comes together to celebrate cherished festival of Raksha Bandhan President Droupadi Murmu and other national leaders extended heartfelt wishes to the people. They underscored the festival’s deep-rooted significance in Indian culture.

President Murmu, in her message highlighted the festival as a beautiful celebration of the bond between siblings. "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen" she expressed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She further elaborated that festival grounded in love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a profound sense of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters across nation.

But her message carried a deeper more resonant call to action. She urged every citizen to pledge towards ensuring safety and dignity of women. "I would like that on this festival day, all countrymen take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society" the President added. This reinforces the vital role of collective responsibility in fostering a safe environment for women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, took to X to extend his greetings. He wove a message of hope love and prosperity. "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in relationships of all of you and happiness prosperity and good fortune in life," he shared. He embraced the spirit of the festival that honors the unbreakable bond between siblings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also echoed these sentiments. He offered his prayers for the happiness and prosperity of all. "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted. He reflected the unity and shared values that Raksha Bandhan represents

This year Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 19 continuing the tradition that has been celebrated for centuries. On this day, sisters tie rakhi a sacred thread, around their brothers’ wrists. This act symbolizes protection and care. In return brothers offer gifts. They reaffirm their vow to protect their sisters from any harm.

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a ritual. It serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds that hold families together. It is a call to uphold the values of love, respect and safety for all women in society.