Manipur Police Nab Three KCP-N Militants in Bold Imphal West Raid

IMPHAL: Manipur police successfully apprehended three cadres of proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-Nongdrenkhomba (KCP-N) during a high-stakes raid in Imphal West district. The operation took place on Sunday. It was culmination of meticulously planned mission driven by critical intelligence inputs.

The police received tip about group of armed men. They had been terrorizing local businessmen government employees and civilians. They extorted money under shadow of KCP-N's notorious reputation. Determined to end reign of fear, Imphal West district police commandos launched aggressive raid on suspected hideout located within Khori Arcade in Hiyangthang.

As commandos moved in tension was palpable. The hideout nestled within seemingly ordinary area turned out to be hub for illicit activities of KCP-N militants. The operation was executed with precision. In no time, commandos had successfully neutralized threat apprehending three key members of militant group.

The arrested militants were later identified as 20-year-old Sanju Wahengbam 27-year-old Soibam Manoj Singh and 24-year-old Soibam Lanchenba Meitei. Each of these individuals is believed to have played significant role in extortion racket. This racket had become a source of dread for the local population.

In addition to the arrests, police seized substantial amount of evidence from hideout. Among items recovered were Rs 50110 in cash, a four-wheeler vehicle and three mobile phones. All of these are believed to have been used in militants' operations. These items have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation with the expectation that they will provide crucial insights into broader network and operations of KCP-N.

The arrested individuals, along with seized materials have been taken to concerned police station. They are currently being held for questioning. Police have indicated that investigation is ongoing. Further legal action will be taken based on findings.

This successful raid is seen as major victory for Manipur's law enforcement agencies. They have been under pressure to tackle the persistent issue of militant activities in the region. The apprehension of these three militants is expected to significantly disrupt operations of the KCP-N. It will send a strong message to other insurgent groups operating in the area.