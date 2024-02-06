New Delhi: General Upendra Dwivedi To Take Over As Army Vice Chief

NEW DELHI: Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is set to take charge as the army’s vice chief on February 15 and he will be replacing Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar.

The two generals will swap positions, with Kumar taking over the Udhampur-based Northern Command as its General Officer Commanding-in-Chief next week, the officials informed on condition of anonymity.

Dwivedi seems to be next-in line for the post of Army chief as he will be the senior-most general when General Manoj Pande retires on May 31, 2024.