Assam: Sculptor Jatin Gogoi Captivates Public with Lifelike Artworks, Seeks State Recognition

JAMUGURIHAT: Jatin Gogoi retired teacher from Khanamukh Roumari village near Jamugurihat, has garnered widespread admiration. His remarkable wooden sculptures stand out with a career spanning over four decades Gogoi has dedicated his life to creation of lifelike figures. This includes iconic personalities and various animals. Each piece comes to life with incredible detail and skill.

Gogoi's artistic journey began in 1984. It continued even after his retirement from teaching in 2016. His works include renowned figures like Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Jyotiprasad Agarwala. Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and legendary warrior Lachit Borphukon are also represented. Additionally, his work features divine figures. Examples include Shiva. There are also an array of animal sculptures. His subjects range from crocodiles to peacocks. Each carved meticulously out of wood

Beyond his sculptural achievements, Jatin Gogoi has been active contributor to cultural fabric of his community. He has shared his knowledge and passion for art with countless students ensuring that rich traditions of sculpture and painting continue to thrive. Gogoi's involvement in arts extends to painting, singing, writing poetry. This makes him true polymath in realm of creative expression.

Currently Gogoi is working on new statue of Zubeen Garg, celebrated vocalist and youth icon. This latest project adds to his impressive repertoire. It showcases his ongoing dedication to his craft. Despite his retirement Gogoi's enthusiasm for creating art remains undiminished. He continues to be vibrant and influential figure in his community.

In addition to his artistic talents, Jatin Gogoi is well-versed in herbal medicine. His extensive knowledge of traditional health care practices complements his artistic pursuits. This demonstrates his multifaceted expertise and deep connection to his cultural heritage.

As he approaches twilight of his life. Jatin Gogoi hopes to receive special recognition and honors from state government for his contributions to art and culture. His tireless dedication to his craft. His impact on community make him deserving candidate for such accolades.

Jatin Gogoi's work is testament to enduring power of art to inspire, educate and transform. His sculptures are not merely works of art They are embodiments of cultural and historical legacy of Assam brought to life through hands of a master sculptor.