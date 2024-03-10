New Delhi: Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, Election Commissioner (EC) Arun Goel has resigned from his post ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the EC’s resignation which comes days before the announcement of the dates for the polls.

A gazette notification from the law ministry stated that Goel’s resignation took effect on Saturday. The notification read, “In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09 March 2024.”