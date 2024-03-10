New Delhi: Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns

NEW DELHI: In a shocking turn of events, Election Commissioner (EC) Arun Goel has resigned from his post ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the EC’s resignation which comes days before the announcement of the dates for the polls.
A gazette notification from the law ministry stated that Goel’s resignation took effect on Saturday. The notification read, “In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09 March 2024.”
Arun Goel’s term was scheduled to continue until November 2027, with plans for him to assume the role of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in 2025.
Following Goel’s resignation, the three-member panel of the Election Commission now comprises only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey retired in February.
The reason for the former EC’s resignation remains unclear and it is speculated that there might have been some differences between Goel and Kumar.
Goel, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, held the position of secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries before opting for voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022.
His original retirement date was set for December 31 of the same year. He assumed the role of election commissioner on November 19, 2022.
He assumed office on November 21, 2022, and two days later, the Supreme Court requested the Centre to produce the original files pertaining to his selection.
In August 2023, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the appointment of Goel, noting that a Constitution bench had already reviewed the process.
A five-judge Constitution bench was hearing a group of petitions suggesting changes in how members of the Election Commission of India are appointed.
ALSO WATCH: