Meghalaya; Suspected IED Blast Near Them Mator, Probe Underway
SHILLONG: In a shocking incident, a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb exploded near Them Iew Mawlong in East Khasi Hills on Saturday evening.
Confirming the blast, officials said that the explosion took place inside a small abandoned tin structure. However, no casualties were reported so far.
The blast site, notably an area where locals discard their garbage, led to the injury of one person. The victim was rushed to Woodland Hospital for medical assistance.
Additionally, one shop was damaged due to the explosion.
Police arrived at the scene and a bomb squad was also deployed to access the situation.
Meanwhile, authorities have not yet determined the nature of the explosive device. Following the incident, police have cordoned the affected area and increased security measures.
According to a statement from the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills District released late last night, the blast took place near the Syndicate Bus Stand, close to Punjabi Lane, around 10:30 p.m. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, and the damage was mainly limited to a small abandoned tin structure and a few nearby window panes.
An investigation has been initiated to ascertain further details regarding the blast.
Earlier on March 2, police arrested Storgy Lyngdoh, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) for the outlawed group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).
Sources said Lyngdoh snuck into Meghalaya from Bangladesh. The police found him at his house in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong and arrested him. The HNLC has been writing a lot of demand letters, especially to people in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. This happening is adding to that drama.
In the past, Storgy Lyngdoh joined the HNLC in peace talks with the government. But these days, the HNLC is asking for more and more, so much that they quit the peace talks. The group says the government is not answering their main requests. One thing they want is a free pass for their leaders and members.
