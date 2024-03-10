Meghalaya; Suspected IED Blast Near Them Mator, Probe Underway

SHILLONG: In a shocking incident, a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb exploded near Them Iew Mawlong in East Khasi Hills on Saturday evening.

Confirming the blast, officials said that the explosion took place inside a small abandoned tin structure. However, no casualties were reported so far.

The blast site, notably an area where locals discard their garbage, led to the injury of one person. The victim was rushed to Woodland Hospital for medical assistance.

Additionally, one shop was damaged due to the explosion.