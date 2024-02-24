New Delhi: Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Halted Amidst Tragedy, Focus Shifts to Deceased Agitator

NEW DELHI: The farmer protests are ongoing, but the 'Delhi Chalo' march is on pause until February 29. This is due to the key focus on Subhkaran Singh, a 22-year-old protestor. Singh tragically lost his life in a clash with police.
The major farmer coalitions, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have planned a host of activities. These include a candlelight vigil and seminars on farming matters. Protestors plan to burn effigies of the WTO and various ministers on February 26. Meetings for both the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are on the agenda for the coming days too.
Response to Singh's tragic end prompted a 'black day' on Friday. Tractor marches nationwide are lined up for February 26, with a grand assembly in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan slated for March 14.
Ambala District's Haryana Police have issued a warning. They state that any damage to public or private property during the protests will lead to protestors' assets being seized. This is to compensate for the damages. The halt to the protests results from an incident that left another 12 farmers wounded.
Previously, the farmers' leaders refused an offer from the government during the fourth discussion round. This led to renewed protest. The refusal of another invitation to discuss increases the ongoing conflict.
The 'Delhi Chalo' protest featuring over 200 farmer groups, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is ongoing. They have certain needs. These needs are a law for Minimum Support Price (MSP), the application of recommendations from the Swaminathan Commission, pensions for farmers and workers, a farm debt waiver, no rise in electricity prices, dismissal of police cases, justice for those affected by the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021, restoration of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and aid for the families of farmers who died in a 2020-21 protest.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: