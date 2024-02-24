Meghalaya: Chief Minister Sangma Boosts Rural Economy with Inauguration of Key Projects in West Garo Hills

SHILLONG: Intending to boost the rural economy, Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, used his official medium to celebrate the launch of several projects in Babadam, West Garo Hills. These plans are specifically planned for encouraging rural financial growth. They represent a joint venture of the government and the All Garo Hills Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.
The most significant of these projects is the Garo Hills Agro Food Park. This forward-thinking scheme aims at building a solid framework that assists farming and food-oriented actions. Chief Minister Sangma commended the cooperation between the government and the society. He stressed the importance of such joint efforts in designing and executing plans that add to regional progress.
The revealed projects are set to offer many chances to rural populations. They stimulate growth and align with government's goal of enhancing the rural economy. During his speech, Chief Minister Sangma encouraged the local folk to grasp these opportunities. He emphasized how individual and group effort can contribute to the overall growth of the area.
One of the significant aspects of the launch was the Arecanut Processing Unit. It was revealed by Chief Minister Sangma, along with Speaker Thomas A Sangma and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak. This processing unit is projected to have a key role in processing arecanuts leading to both local and regional economy growth.
Chief Minister Sangma praised both the teamwork and Fr Sunny Mavelil's hard work with the locals. Mavelil was hailed as a guiding force for the community, steering them to financial security.
Launching these projects in West Garo Hills isn't just a big step. It also kickstarts economic tasks in Meghalaya's countryside. Fueled by local involvement and a spotlight on lasting growth, these projects are ready to cause a beneficial domino effect. Boosting wealth and living conditions for locals is the expected result.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: