New Delhi: Farmers' Protest in Noida Disrupts Traffic, Heightens Security on Delhi Borders

NEW DELHI: Noida Police escalated security measures along its borders with Delhi on Thursday as a large gathering of farmers and villagers descended on the ground with intentions to march to the Parliament. This massive influx disrupted vehicular movement on various routes, causing delays on key stretches such as the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND, major arteries for daily commuters.

Renowned farmer leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protestors in Greater Noida, rallying with his Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members who had been staging protests outside the local authority office. In Noida, the protestors, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, had set up camps outside the local authority office since December 2023.

In response to the farmers' movement, authorities began installing barriers at all Delhi borders, Kisan Chowk, and other strategic locations. Every vehicle faced scrutiny, causing a slowdown in traffic. Senior officials were deployed across various points to manage the flow, with continuous monitoring of the traffic situation.

The Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, leading the protests, gathered at the Mahamaya Flyover in Noida around 12:30 pm on Thursday. They planned to march towards the Parliament, asserting their longstanding demands. BKP leader Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa' emphasized, "Nobody listens to us. We've been protesting for over 5 years. We demand what is rightfully ours—10% of abadi land."

Anticipating the protest, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had already enforced CrPC Section 144 (unlawful assembly) for Wednesday and Thursday. A traffic advisory was also issued, warning commuters about possible diversions in the twin cities due to the farmers' movement on tractors.

By 1 pm, heavy traffic jams plagued the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND loop, Kalindi Kunj bridge, Dalit Prerna Sthal, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida. Similar congestion was reported at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The police assured efforts to facilitate smooth traffic movement amid the chaos.

The farmers' groups in Noida and Greater Noida had been on protest since December 2023, demanding increased compensation and developed plots in exchange for their land acquired by local development authorities in the past. As tensions escalate, the region braces for continued disruptions and heightened security concerns.