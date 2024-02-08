Meghalaya: Australia-India Partnership Paves the Way for Indigenous Youth Entrepreneurship Education

SHILLONG: In a significant stride towards strengthening bilateral relations between Australia and India, a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between AVENUES and Young Change Agents. The pact, formalized at a Melbourne roundtable event, marks the first-of-its-kind knowledge exchange initiative in entrepreneurship education targeting Indigenous youth.

This unique partnership, driven by youth-focused organizations Young Change Agents and AVENUES Meghalaya, aims to bolster the bilateral relationship through innovation, education, and global learning pathways. The collaboration targets several key areas, including strengthening educator capacities, supporting entrepreneurial ecosystem linkages, fostering collaboration in talent identification, and facilitating cultural exchanges for Indigenous youth.

Aligned with the India-Australia Economic Strategy to 2035, the partnership places education as a central pillar in enhancing bilateral ties. The shared belief between the organizations is that empowering entrepreneurial mindsets in the youth of both nations will cultivate global leaders and change-makers.

Mark Laitflang Stone, Founder and CEO of AVENUES Meghalaya, expressed the historical significance of the event, emphasizing its impact on the youth development narrative in Northeast India. The partnership with Young Change Agents aims to instill entrepreneurial mindsets, build confidence and unlock potential for Indigenous youth.

Consul General of India, Dr. Sushil Kumar, highlighted the dynamic relationship between India and Australia, emphasizing the essential role of collaboration in education, skills development, and entrepreneurship. The partnership, he believes, will contribute to innovation, and economic growth, and address 21st-century challenges.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma conveyed his support through a virtual address, emphasizing the partnership's role in introducing globally recognized entrepreneurial mindsets to the youth in the region.

The collaborative effort will kick off with Young Change Agents, Australia, being hosted in Meghalaya by AVENUES. The initial phase aims to create a customized entrepreneurial learning initiative for the youth, setting the stage for long-term collaborations in entrepreneurial education pathways.

The partnership, funded by AVENUES and supported by various entities, including the Australia India Business Council, has ambitious goals. A series of interventions over two years will inspire and guide thousands of young individuals in Meghalaya and Northeast India towards social entrepreneurship, creating a positive impact on education and employment.

The MoU signing, followed by an immersive roundtable, explored the significance of early access to entrepreneurial skills. The partnership's long-term vision is to build and enhance entrepreneurial education pathways, shaping the next steps for young individuals in education and employment. A similar roundtable event is scheduled for March in Meghalaya, solidifying the commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit among Indigenous youth.