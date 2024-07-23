New Delhi: Finance Minister Announces Major Aid for Flood-Affected States

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled substantial financial assistance for several regions severely impacted by floods. She also presented the Union Budget 2024-25. The Finance Minister announced targeted measures for Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand and Sikkim. The government is committed to supporting these states in their recovery efforts.

In her Budget speech in Lok Sabha Sitharaman addressed Assam's annual struggle with floods caused by the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries originating outside India. She confirmed the government's assistance for flood management and related projects in the state.

While addressing the frequent flooding in Bihar, often originating outside the country. Sitharaman highlighted the delayed progress of flood control structures in Nepal. She revealed that through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme and other sources government will provide ₹11,500 crore for projects like the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes. These include barrages river pollution abatement and irrigation projects. She also mentioned plans to survey and investigate Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation projects.

Sitharaman also announced financial aid for Himachal Pradesh. The state will benefit from multilateral development assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation. The Himachal Pradesh government had requested ₹9,042 crore in financial assistance. This followed a post-disaster assessment by a central team.

The Finance Minister assured that the government would extend support to Uttarakhand. Sikkim would also receive aid. Both regions have endured significant losses. These losses are due to cloud bursts flash floods and landslides.

Additionally, Sitharaman unveiled several development initiatives for Bihar. Key road connectivity projects include Patna-Purnea Expressway. Other projects are Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway and spurs to Bodhgaya Rajgir, Vaishali and Darbhanga. A new two-lane bridge over the Ganga River at Buxar was also announced. These projects total ₹26000 crore. The Budget allocates ₹21,400 crore for new power projects. This includes 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti.