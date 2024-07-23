Assam Floods Devastate Wildlife: Over 500 Animals Dead in Five Years

GUWAHATI: Floods in Assam over the past five years have wreaked havoc on local wildlife. 847 animals were affected and 511 were reported dead according to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh. These figures were part of a recent update from the Assam State Government. They detailed the ongoing struggle to protect wildlife during flood seasons.

Singh noted that of the affected animals, 336 were successfully rescued. He praised the state's multifaceted approach. This approach includes public awareness campaigns and proactive measures to protect both wildlife and local communities.

"In flood-prone areas residents are educated about wildlife protection through various awareness campaigns," Singh explained. "Additionally loudspeaker announcements in villages help inform the public. They provide information on how to respond if animals stray."

Kaziranga National Park one of the worst-hit areas, has seen the deployment of additional forest staff to monitor vehicle speeds on the Asian Highway 1 (NH-37) which borders the park. This measure is part of broader efforts to prevent wildlife casualties during floods. Additional security forces from the police department are deployed in the districts of Golaghat. Nagaon and Karbi Anglong also have deployments. They assist forest personnel with anti-poaching duties and help mitigate human-wildlife conflict during floods, Singh added.

The state has also introduced 33 new highlands and road-cum-highlands to provide elevated resting areas for animals during floods. Vulnerable areas are barricaded. Anti-poaching camps are now equipped with country boats for better patrolling. Emergency response teams stationed in each range, are equipped with communication tools and traffic control devices to facilitate wildlife migration. They regulate vehicular traffic.

Each range has an emergency response team equipped with mobiles wireless sets, traffic wands and flashlights. These teams regulate vehicular traffic. They also facilitate wildlife migration to higher grounds outside the park" Singh said. "Flood monitoring cell and control rooms are established in all range offices and the division office in Bokakhat to monitor flood levels."

Advanced technologies such as animal sensor systems and drones are being utilized to monitor animal movements They help manage vehicle traffic. "Animal sensor systems have been installed in six locations. They monitor animal movement and regulate vehicle movement accordingly. Animal movements are traced through drones in the Karbi Anglong hills," Singh detailed.

This year Kaziranga National Park Authority reported the floods resulted in the death of 215 wild animals. This included 13 one-horned rhinos. This highlights the ongoing urgency of flood mitigation efforts.