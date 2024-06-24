New Delhi: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha Begins; PM Modi And 280 New MP's Take Oath

NEW DELHI: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence on June 24. All the newly elected members of parliament will take part in the oath-taking ceremony and the pro-tem speaker will also be appointed.

This session is expected to heat up and could get contentious as an emboldened opposition will leave no stones unturned to corner the newly inducted NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition INDIA bloc will raise pressing issues such as the allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker against the government in the parliament session.

The opposition has also called for a review of three major penal laws but the government did not listen to their appeal as they stuck to their decision.