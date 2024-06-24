New Delhi: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha Begins; PM Modi And 280 New MP's Take Oath

NEW DELHI: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to commence on June 24. All the newly elected members of parliament will take part in the oath-taking ceremony and the pro-tem speaker will also be appointed.
This session is expected to heat up and could get contentious as an emboldened opposition will leave no stones unturned to corner the newly inducted NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The opposition INDIA bloc will raise pressing issues such as the allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker against the government in the parliament session.
The opposition has also called for a review of three major penal laws but the government did not listen to their appeal as they stuck to their decision.
Meanwhile, President Murmu will administer the oath to BJP legislator Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Thereafter, the pro-tem Speaker will convene the Lok Sabha session promptly at 11 am, starting with a moment of silence.
Subsequently, the list of newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be presented by Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha Secretary General.
Mahtab will then invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take his oath as a member of the House.
The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker will be held on June 26 and it will be followed by President Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 27.
The discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address will commence on June 28, with Prime Minister Modi expected to address the debate around July 2 or 3.
Both Houses are set to adjourn briefly and will reconvene on July 22 for the presentation of the Union Budget.
