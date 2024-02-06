Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Tables Uniform Civil Code Bill In State Assembly

DEHRADUN: The landmark Uniform Civil Code bill was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday, on the second day of the special assembly session convened to enact the legislation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced this bill amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

If passed by the house, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand will become the first state post-independence to implement the UCC.