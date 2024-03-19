New Delhi: Income Tax Offices Across India To Remain Open On March 29-31

NEW DELHI: As the financial year is nearing its end, the Union Finance Ministry, in its notification, authorized all the Income Tax offices across the country to remain open on the last Sunday of this month.
The Ministry issued an order dated March 18, wherein its decision of opening all Income Tax office in India on March 29, 30, and 31, 2024 was announced.
It may be noted that March 31 of this year falls on a Sunday while March 30, 2024 is a Saturday and March 29, 2024 happens to be a closed holiday.
The official order mentioned that all the Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on 29th, 30th and 31st March, 2024 in order to facilitate completion of pending departmental work.
It added that the Central Board of Direct Taxes, in exercise of powers conferred under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, issued this directive to ensure administrative convenience.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Chaitali Panmei, IRS, of 1987 batch of Indian Revenue Service Officer, assumed the substantive charge of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region, Guwahati recently as entrusted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi.
The jurisdiction of North Eastern Region charge of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax comprises of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.
Prior to this, Panmei has worked as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in the region of Karnataka and Goa while also holding additional charge of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NER, Guwahati from October 1, 2023 to January 17.
During an illustrious career spanning three decades, Panmei has handled various assignments in the Income Tax Department in the various regions, stated a press release.
