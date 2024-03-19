New Delhi: Income Tax Offices Across India To Remain Open On March 29-31

NEW DELHI: As the financial year is nearing its end, the Union Finance Ministry, in its notification, authorized all the Income Tax offices across the country to remain open on the last Sunday of this month.

The Ministry issued an order dated March 18, wherein its decision of opening all Income Tax office in India on March 29, 30, and 31, 2024 was announced.

It may be noted that March 31 of this year falls on a Sunday while March 30, 2024 is a Saturday and March 29, 2024 happens to be a closed holiday.

The official order mentioned that all the Income Tax Offices throughout India shall remain open on 29th, 30th and 31st March, 2024 in order to facilitate completion of pending departmental work.