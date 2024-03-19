Silicon Valley: India-Americans Hold ‘Havan’ To Pray for PM Modi’s Victory

SAN FRANCISCO: A special ‘havan’ ceremony has been organized at a Hindu Temple by Indian-American tech professionals from Silicon Valley to pray for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The ceremony was arranged by the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the Overseas friends of BJP (OFBJP) in the USA, attended by a large number of people.

The community came together to pray for a resounding victory for the ruling BJP led PM Modi in the elections.

An OFBJP spokesperson said that the spiritual gathering shows a profound belief in India’s democratic process and aspirations for ongoing progress and governance reforms under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.