Silicon Valley: India-Americans Hold ‘Havan’ To Pray for PM Modi’s Victory

SAN FRANCISCO: A special ‘havan’ ceremony has been organized at a Hindu Temple by Indian-American tech professionals from Silicon Valley to pray for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The ceremony was arranged by the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the Overseas friends of BJP (OFBJP) in the USA, attended by a large number of people.
The community came together to pray for a resounding victory for the ruling BJP led PM Modi in the elections.
An OFBJP spokesperson said that the spiritual gathering shows a profound belief in India’s democratic process and aspirations for ongoing progress and governance reforms under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.
The organizers echoed the widespread sentiment of “Ab ki Baar, 400 Paar” referring to Modi’s ambitious goal for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to secure over 400 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha.
Earlier this week, the UK chapter of the OFBJP organized a car rally in London to demonstrate the British-Indian community's support for PM Modi and the BJP in the upcoming general elections.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar has announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election on Saturday.
The EC stated that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken on June 4.
CEC Rajiv Kumar has released a large number of key statistics regarding the elections. This year, 97 crore citizens are registered to vote, comprising 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female voters. There are 1.82 crore first-time voters and 21.5 crore young voters between 18 and 30 years old.
Additionally, there are 88.4 lakh specially-abled voters. To facilitate the elections, 1.5 crore officials and security personnel will be deployed across 10.5 lakh polling stations, utilizing 55 lakh EVMs.
The ECI has called upon all stakeholders to maintain a respectful discourse and has prohibited the use of children in political campaigning.
