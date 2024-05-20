New Delhi: India Declares State Mourning for Iranian President Raisi After Fatal Helicopter Crash

NEW DELHI: In an announcement on Monday, the Indian government declared a one-day state mourning on May 21 to honor Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They perished in helicopter crash in northwestern Iran. The crash claimed the lives of several other officials. It has sent shockwaves through the international community.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement outlining the measures for the day of mourning. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitaries, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on 21st May throughout India. On the day of mourning the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India. This applies to all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly. There will be no official entertainment on the day," the statement read.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his condolences and shared his shock over the tragic event. "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash," Jaishankar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He reflected on his many meetings with the late Iranian leaders most recently in January 2024, and extended his sympathies to their families and the Iranian people.

The helicopter crash which occurred on Monday, has been reported widely by Iranian media. They detailed the devastating loss of high-ranking officials. The Iranian government is expected to hold a state funeral and international reactions are pouring in reflecting the global impact of this tragedy.

India's gesture of declaring state mourning reflects the close diplomatic ties between the two nations and highlights the deep respect and solidarity shared during this period of grief. The Indian government and its people stand with Iran, mourning the loss of leaders who played pivotal roles in their country's political landscape.