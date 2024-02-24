New Delhi: India Set to Overhaul Criminal Justice System with New Laws

NEW DELHI: Starting from July 1, India is ready to undergo a major overhaul of its criminal justice system, replacing old colonial-era laws with three new laws—the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. The changes were approved by the Parliament on December 21 and subsequently granted consent by Honorable President Droupadi Murmu on December 25, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act making a historic change in legal landscape in India. Further the Union Home Ministry has also issued further notifications announcing the introduction of these laws, signaling a complete overhaul of India’s criminal legal system. It also aims at modernizing and streamlining the country’s judicial system, these laws introduce clear definitions of offenses and stipulate corresponding penalties relating to the system that requires a change.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act are preliminary being prepared with a viewpoint to address the age-old deficiencies in the legal system. It thereby gives a new perspective to the delivery of justice in the country as an important factor of change. It is also to be mentioned that instead of depending solely on an archaic law which is based on colonial history, India is trying to adapt its legal system to modern needs, to ensure efficiency, transparency and justice in such criminal matters. As the country gears for this sweeping transformation in the legal system, several stakeholders across various industries are set and preparing to adapt to the changes brought about by this important legislation which is a vital need of the hour. As the commencement date approaches near on July 1st, the changes these laws will have on India’s criminal justice system are highly anticipated, paving the way for a more uniform and efficient legal system.