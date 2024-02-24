Nagaland: NITI Dimapur Announces 100% Scholarship for Top Nagaland Students

NAGALAND: Aimed at celebrating the academic achievements of Nagaland's brightest minds, NCP Niti Dimapur has unveiled the Toppers' Reward Scholarship 2024 (TRS' 24) to extend 100% scholarship to the top 100 meritorious students in exams in various forms. Scholarships under this scheme will be awarded to top toppers in NBSE HSLC, HSSLC, and Nagaland University Leaving Certificate Examinations in all streams – Science, Commerce and Arts. Besides that the students from Nagaland appearing in the CBSE board exams in 2024 will be eligible for this prestigious award by scoring more than 96% marks in the examination.

The scholarship will cover the tuition fees payable for any module of course by eligible students enrolled at NITI Dimapur centre. The refunds will be facilitated by April 30, 2024 and process involves submitting of marksheets after the declaration of results. Er Rishav Sethi, Centre Head of NITI Dimapur has expressed the organisation’s commitment towards enhancing the educational excellence in Nagaland.

Sethi also stressed that these awards are an example to the corporate and social responsibility in order to encourage and motivate the youths of Nagaland to strive for academic excellence thus striving and bringing pride to the region. In an issued press release by NITI Dimapur, every educational institutions is urged to share scholarship information with their respective students. The candidates who are registered on or before March 15 will also have the opportunity to qualify for the surprise giveaway. The students who successfully meet up the NITI’s eligibility criteria can also enroll in module courses that ranges from MS Office to Digital Marketing at NITI Dimapur and Chümoukedima centres. The accelerated and structured programs can be completed in less than 2 months, with the classes commencing from April 30th. The Toppers’ Reward Scholarship 2024 scheme by NITI Dimapur is an essential step towards achieving the academic excellence and empowering the youth of the state of Nagaland in order to realize their full potential

