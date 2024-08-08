New Delhi: India Shuts Visa Centres in Bangladesh Amid Escalating Tensions

NEW DELHI: India has closed all its visa application centres (IVACs) in Bangladesh indefinitely due to ongoing unrest in the country. An announcement on Indian visa application portal stated "All IVACs will remain closed till further notice due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS It is requested to pick up passport on next working day."

This decision follows heightened security measures by Indian authorities across borders and reduction in staff at Indian High Commission in Dhaka. On Wednesday, India evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its diplomatic missions in Bangladesh. Essential services continue to operate.

While India had remained silent on political turmoil in Bangladesh situation escalated following unexpected departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Speaking to Indian Parliament on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed government is closely monitoring situation. He is in regular contact with Indian community in Bangladesh. He expressed concern for safety of religious minorities amid reports of targeted violence and vandalism.

In response to instability India's Border Security Force (BSF) has increased vigilance along Bangladesh border to prevent infiltration attempts. On Wednesday, BSF apprehended numerous individuals trying to cross into India via West Bengal border. Additionally, Odisha has heightened security across its 400 km-plus coastline to prevent illegal immigration.

Jaishankar informed Parliament that nearly 19000 Indian nationals including 9,000 students remain in Bangladesh. In light of violence many Indian students have returned home. He also mentioned over a thousand students from India, Nepal and Bhutan have crossed into India following closure of universities due to anti-quota protests.

The situation in Bangladesh remains tense. Indian government continues to take precautionary measures to ensure safety of its citizens and diplomatic staff. Further updates on visa application services will be communicated through official channels as situation develops.