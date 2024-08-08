Nagaland Police Cracks Down: Strict Ban on Alcohol for Officers in Uniform

KOHIMA: In response to complaints about officers drinking while in uniform, the Nagaland police have issued a strict warning.
Any officer caught drunk in public or in uniform will face serious disciplinary action, including possible suspension.
Also, these actions will impact the officers' yearly pay raises and affect their chances for promotions and performance tests.
The division focuses on that everybody should adhere to this guideline to keep the power's respectability and honor.
The round featured that the DGP office got grumblings about officials drinking while in uniform. It said this conduct is offense and damages the police division's standing. It requested severe adherence to the new standards.
In September 2023, DGP Sharma gave a last admonition to the state's police about chronic drug use, dealing, and liquor use. He expressed on Facebook that this was their last admonition for assisting with drug dealing. He went on to say that any police officer found guilty would face severe penalties, including having to retire early without benefits.
The DGP said drug abuse and alcoholism among police are becoming serious problems. He issued a final warning that officers who drink or use drugs will be removed from service, with no leniency due to a previous warning seven months ago.
On September 27, he announced that 43 officers have been suspended or punished so far. This includes 23 officers punished under the NDPS Act, one forced to retire, seven dismissed, nine with their pay raises stopped, three with reduced raises, and some demoted.
