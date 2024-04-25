New Delhi: India Slams US Human Rights Report as "Deeply Biased" and "Misunderstanding"

NEW DELHI: India issued stinging rebuke to United States' yearly human rights report. The criticism labelled it as 'deeply biased'. It further called report as product of 'poor understanding' of internal dynamics of India. Release of report is an annual event by US State Department. The report brought into focus varying issues. These included reported human rights abuses occurring in Manipur. It also mentioned incidents aimed at minorities. Journalists and dissenters at national level too came under spotlight.

Addressing media was Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs. He castigated report. Jaiswal stated, "This report displays profound bias. Also, it mirrors a weak comprehension of India. We assign to it no value. We urge you to follow the similar approach." His interaction with media followed after release of report. It painted a grim picture of Manipur. Ethnic clashes broke out in this region last year. The report mentioned attacks carried out on various marginalized sections. It also noted the antagonistic stance towards dissenting voices.

The published report highlighted grievances. They were voiced by local human rights organizations. Affected communities iterated the same. Minority political parties in Manipur also expressed discontent. The central government came under heavy criticism. It was for perceived delay in taking action against violence. Also for lack of speed in providing humanitarian aid to region in conflict.

Further, report by US State Department underscored income tax department's raids on office of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). It brought into focus tax payment irregularities and questionable ownership structure. However. A factor of concern was seizure of equipment belonging to journalists. This happened during the raids and had no link with financial matters of the organization.

The report also discussed actions by Indian government pertaining to a BBC documentary. This documentary was on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The government utilized emergency powers to prohibit the screening of the documentary. The result was enforced removal of video links by media companies. Additionally, detention of student protesters who organized viewing parties occurred as well.