Meghalaya: Petrol Bomb Hurled at NEEPCO Official's Escort Vehicle Amidst Rising Tensions

SHILLONG: Petrol bomb was hurled at vehicle escorting Major General (retired) Rajesh Kumar Jha. This official ranks high in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO). Incident transpired on Wednesday evening. It occurred at Demthring Block-2. It fell under jurisdiction of the Madanriting police station. Most importantly, no causalities were noted.

As per the reports, the perpetrators initiated the attack. They rapidly escaped from the scene. The escort was en route to Jha's residence located in Laitkor. It got trapped in a traffic jam. "No individual has been detained in relation to this case at present. Police are diligently probing into it", proclaimed Pankaj Kumar Rasgania. This highly-ranked officer serves as East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police.

The declaration was made on Thursday. Major General Rajesh Kumar Jha holds the title of Director (Personal) at NEEPCO. He also is one of four Directors of the power generation public sector miniratna company. His jurisdiction extends over six hydro, three thermal and one solar power stations. Their combined sum of installed capacity comes to 2057 MW.

Incident contributes to tension in Meghalaya. It follows recent arrests. They are related to violent acts. The acts were against non-tribal persons. East Khasi Hills police have detained two more members. They are from Khasi Students’ Union (KSU). Arrests connect to disturbing events.

Cleanstar Shabong was one of arrested individuals. Age, 27. Detained in Nongthymmai due to alleged involvement. He was involved in Sobir Dutta’s killing. Location, Ichamati. Date, March 27. Shabong is known to authorities. He has history of ten criminal cases. He was presented before court on Wednesday. He was remanded to seven days of police custody.

Similarly, Gary Rinaldy Mawlieh apprehended. Age, 25. Apprehended from Mawlai for alleged role. He had a role in non-tribal laborer's killing. Victim’s name, Ajay Ray. Date, April 10. Mawlieh has three criminal cases against him. They include chargesheets in two situations. He faced judicial proceedings. He was remanded to twelve days of police custody.

Earlier arrested included KSU members, Shamborlang Shati and Mesadapbor Skhembil. They were implicated in deaths. Deaths were of two non-tribal youths. Youths' names, Dutta and Ishan Singh. Deaths happened in separate incidents. Locations, Ichamati and Dalda along the Indo-Bangla border.