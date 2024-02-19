New Delhi: India Slips to 85th Despite Increased Visa-Free Access; France Tops 2024 Henley Passport Index

NEW DELHI: The Henley Passport Index of 2024 ranks France's passport as the most valuable for global travel. The power of a passport is gauged by how many nations it allows entry into without a visa. A shift is seen in India's passport status, falling from the 84th to 85th position, despite Indian passport holders having the freedom to travel to two additional countries compared to last year, going up from 60 to 62.
The Henley Passport Index gathers data from the past 19 years to measure global mobility. It uses records from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to review 199 passports across 227 global destinations. Updated every month, the index tracks global travel changes and sets a benchmark for citizens.
France stands at number one in 2024 with its citizens able to travel to an outstanding 194 countries visa-free. Other high-ranking countries include Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Despite India's attempts to improve their international travel by securing sovereignty of visa-free travel in some places like Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand, the decrease in their ranking tells a different story.
Interestingly, Pakistan's ranking remains static at 106. Bangladesh slips one spot from 101st to 102nd. Comparatively, the passport of the Maldives, India's neighbor, remains highly ranked at 58, with Maldivians having visa-free travel to 96 different nations.
Global mobility has seen an intriguing trend in the last two decades, as shown by the Henley Passport Index data. Back in 2006, people typically didn't need a visa to visit roughly 58 nations. However, shift the timeframe to 2024, and you'll find citizens could go visa-free to almost doubly as many countries - about 111. This change hints at the changing scene of overseas journeys and how crucial a strong passport became in our global community.
With India adjusting itself to international travel rules, the Henley Passport Index becomes a handy tool. It shows not just the count of visa-free places but also, various elements contribute to the power a country's passport wields worldwide.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: