Tripura: Chief Minister Extends Gratitude as PM Modi Allocates Rs 20 Crore for MBB University

AGARTALA: Tripura's education sector received a significant boost, thanks to a generous Rs 20 crore grant. The state's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, voiced his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their crucial part in securing this large sum of money. The grant is reserved for improving infrastructure at MBB University and comes from the Union Ministry of Education. This funding is part of a bigger program called the Prime Minister Uchahatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), aiming at fortifying infrastructure in 78 universities across India.
On Facebook, Saha publicly thanked Modi and Pradhan for the grant which will significantly improve the university's facilities. MBB University, established in the 2016-17 academic year, has five postgraduate and two integrated master's degree programs. This new funding will greatly boost its educational capabilities.
Not only did Saha thank Modi and Pradhan, he also showed appreciation to Union Urban Development Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri. Puri, with the help of Modi, was instrumental in the approval of a significant Rs 419 crore for urban development in Tripura.
This total sum, allocated by the Government of India, is part of the Special Assistance to Capital Incentives (Urban planning reforms) for the fiscal year 2023-24. The first installment of this large sum, a total of Rs 83.80 crore, has already been disbursed. This cash boost is really important. Chief Minister Saha said so. It's set to power Tripura's growth. It's mostly focused on making cities better, helping them grow and change. That's going to make a big impact.
Education and city growth are both getting substantial funds. That shows how much the government cares about improvement. Chief Minister Saha is thankful. It all comes down to teamwork between the state and central governments. They want the people of Tripura to have a better future.
