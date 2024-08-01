New Delhi: Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave Lebanon Amid Middle East Tensions

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Lebanon has issued strong advisory urging all Indian nationals to leave country due to rising tensions in Middle East. This alert follows Israel's recent strikes on Lebanon and Iran's plans to retaliate for killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week.

"In view of recent developments and potential threats in region Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Embassy tweeted. Advisory further emphasized "All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution. They should restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut."

Embassy has also provided emergency contact number for Indian nationals in Lebanon. Several other countries, including United States Australia and Canada, have issued similar advisories to their citizens. They urge them to leave Lebanon at earliest opportunity.

Tensions in Middle East have been high due to ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza since October 7 of last year. The situation escalated further on Monday after Israeli drone strike killed two individuals in southern Lebanon according to Reuters. This strike was in retaliation for a rocket attack in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on July 27. This attack resulted in deaths of 12 teenagers and children. Israel and United States have attributed this attack to Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran.

Due to fears of full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah flights at Beirut airport have been canceled or delayed. Associated Press reported this. Earlier this week, Indian Embassy had already advised Indian nationals in Lebanon to "exercise caution." They urged people to stay in contact with embassy due to escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

In related development Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas's political wing was killed late Wednesday at his residence in Tehran. Both Palestinian outfit and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed killing in separate statements. Hamas claimed that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in "Israeli" raid on his residence.

Following this, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ordered "direct attack" on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing. The New York Times reported this citing three Iranian officials.

With situation rapidly deteriorating, Indian Embassy's advisory highlights gravity of current conflict. It underscores potential risks faced by foreign nationals in Lebanon.