Meghalaya Government Releases Stricter Guidelines for Coke Oven Plants

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has introduced new guidelines for coke oven plants with installed production capacity of less than 25000 metric tonnes (MT) per annum. This move aims to regulate industry and mitigate environmental concerns.

The guidelines, issued by Meghalaya Forest and Environment Department stipulate that standalone coke plants must be situated at least 500 meters away from main Public Works Department (PWD) roads. Moreover, they should be 1 kilometer from outskirts of villages and critical public places such as hospitals schools and tourist spots. Also, it is required that they be 100 meters from major streams rivers, or lakes. Furthermore there should be minimum distance of 1 kilometer between two standalone coke plants.

The notification also defines cluster of coke plants as two or more units within 1-kilometer radius of each other. For these clusters, guidelines mandate that they must be located at least 1 kilometer from a main PWD road. They also should be 3 kilometers from outer limits of villages and key public places and 200 meters from significant water bodies. Additionally there must be minimum distance of 5 kilometers between two clusters.

To ensure environmental safety guidelines require buffer zone of 100 meters around standalone units and 300 meters around clusters. Each cluster must also have common approach road for units within it.

New guidelines underscore importance of adopting pollution prevention and control measures. All coke plants must adhere to emission standards prescribed under Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986 and associated rules and notifications.

This directive follows recommendations from Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board. It complies with order from Meghalaya High Court. Guidelines are issued under authority of Section 54 of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981, Section 64 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Article 162 of Constitution.

Notably, Meghalaya government has faced criticism for alleged inaction against illegal coke plants. This is particularly in West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills. New regulations are seen as response to growing public concern and need for stricter enforcement of environmental laws

The guidelines represent a significant step towards sustainable industrial practices in Meghalaya by setting clear location criteria government emphasizes pollution control. This aims to balance industrial growth with environmental protection. The new regulations are expected to provide framework for responsible development of coke oven industry. They will safeguard state's natural resources. They will also protect health of its residents.