New Delhi: Indian Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik Raise Alarm Over WFI's Reinstatement

NEW DELHI: Indian wrestling stars Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have expressed worry in an open letter to the United World Wrestling (UWW). They are concerned about the recent return of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). In August, UWW had put WFI on hold because they weren't running elections. On February 9, this hold was taken away due to some reasons.
Punia and Malik sent a joint letter on February 15. They expressed their worry about the issues Indian wrestlers might face after WFI's return. They point out close relationships between the current and past presidents of WFI. This worries them about fair running of the WFI. The wrestlers feel that WFI did not listen to sports ministry and an ad-hoc committee's advice. This makes the athletes trust WFI less.
The wrestlers indicated, "Indian wrestlers may face trouble and bad treatment by members of WFI." They mentioned that the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYAS) had put WFI on hold in December 2023. They said WFI members still made decisions without approval, and this made wrestlers lose faith in WFI.
The athletes said WFI was publicly speaking against them and the Ad Hoc Committee. They hoped that UWW would support Indian athletes and stand against unfair behaviour and discomfort. They pointed out it's critical to ensure justice and fair play. The wrestlers added documents with the letter, including letters from the MYAS, to support what they said.
"We wrestlers request you kindly support Indian athletes against unfair practices and harassment through various means. Indian wrestlers are looking up to you for justice and their rights to fair and safe play. "We are hopeful that you will consider our request to support clean and fair sports activities in India and take necessary actions against the WFI," the joint statement by Punia and Malikkh added.
Defying both ministry and temporary committee rules, WFI's president, Sanjay Singh, decided to run national championships. The WFI might have been brought back by the UWW, but they made it clear that oversight is still necessary. The UWW wanted written promises from the WFI. They insisted that all athletes had the same chance to compete, particularly at Olympic Games trials and major national or international events.
Now, the lift of the ban lets Indian athletes wrestle underneath their country's flag at international UWW-approved events. Yet, comments from Punia and Malik highlight that there are still a lot of question marks and trials in the Indian wrestling world, despite the suspension being lifted.
