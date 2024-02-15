Manipur: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Inaugurates Rs. 58 Crore Housing Complex at National Games Village, Langol

IMPHAL: In an event by Manipur's Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), the Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, opened a new Housing Complex at National Games Village, Langol. With a price tag of around Rs. 58 crores, the Planning and Development Authority of Manipur managed the project. The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) and the State Government shared the cost.
The Chief Minister, while opening the site, talked about Manipur's progress despite difficulties such as COVID-19. He said the new complex, finished in under two years, is just the beginning of many advances. Singh stressed the importance of overcoming barriers and the public's key part in supporting these projects.
N. Biren Singh also shared future plans to find spots along foothills where farming isn't practical for similar projects. He spoke about the negative impacts of deforestation and asked the community to avoid entering preserved forests.
The newly opened complex, spread across 2.16 acres, uses Light Gauge Steel Frame (LGSF) technology. MAHUD's Commissioner, M. Joy Singh, explained that LGSF leads to a 60% reduction in dead weight, compared to traditional RCC buildings. This makes it ideal for areas like Manipur, prone to earthquakes. The complex is made up of five blocks, providing a total of 180 homes.
At the event, dignitaries like Minister Thongam Biswajit of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Minister Govindas Konthoujam of Works, Education Minister Th. Basanta kumar Singh, and several MLAs were there. The Chief Minister shared plans for a new view tower at Langol Hills. There's also a plan to connect present towers to the Lamphelpat Waterbody Recreation Centre by cable car.
The event concluded with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh visiting Lamphelpat. Thereafter, he checked the progress of the Lamphelpat waterbody's rejuvenation work. This big move tackles the community's housing needs. But it's not all. It also shows how the government is serious about green and lasting development in the area.
