New Delhi: IndiGo Passengers of Guwahati-Delhi Flight Clash Over Cabin Space

NEW DELHI: In yet another drama in the skies, an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi became the battleground for a share of the overhead cabin space between two passengers. The fight quickly escalated, leaving fellow passengers shocked as the battle ensued. Luckily, crew members were able to intervene just in time to quell the fight and prevent any tussle that could have postponed the take off of the flight. Videos capturing the brawl soon surfaced on social media, which prompted viewers to pour out reactions.

This is not the first turmoil, though, that IndiGo has faced recently. Just last Sunday, a flight from Mumbai to Doha had to be delayed and was eventually cancelled due to technical issues, reported ANI. The delay lasted for nearly five hours before the passengers were finally informed of the cancellation.

Adding to the woes of airlines, yet another flight of Delhi to Varanasi on September 6 witnessed passengers airing their discomfort. Several complained about suffocating heat while taking pains to ensure that the air conditioner was not functioning. Viral videos surfacing online captured the fanning done by many passsengers using a magazine for the purpose. Several fainted due to the blinding heat, anger on social media was at its peak.

IndiGo issued an official apology shortly afterwards, saying that the discomfort was brought about by cabin temperature fluctuations. "Our cabin crew extended aid immediately to affected passengers and rectified the temperature after their complaint," the airline said in a statement.

This is not the first such case. In June, passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra faced a similar problem as the air conditioning system gave up the ghost for nearly an hour, delaying the flight by 35 minutes. It was suffocatingly hot, and the passengers aged started to face problems related to breathing as complaints of asphyxiation started mounting.

And as these passenger experience issues accrue, the bottom line of IndiGo has also taken a hit. Net profit declined 12% in the March quarter of FY25 to ₹2,729 crore, its first annual loss in two years, attributed to "increase in various operational costs," the report of July 26 said.

Meanwhile, the service and operational issues would question whether IndiGo can sustain its position as the largest carrier in India while taking care of the comfort of its passengers.