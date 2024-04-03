New Delhi: Passengers Furious After Worm Found In Food Served On IndiGo Flight

GUWAHATI: An unpleasant incident has taken place aboard IndiGo flight 6E 2095 travelling from Delhi to Guwahati.
According to reports, a passenger onboard the flight found a worm in the food served during the journey, triggering a massive backlash and sparking serious concerns regarding the safety of airline food.
A shocking discovery was uncovered amidst the routine hustle of air travel when a passenger onboard the IndiGo flight 6E 2095 unexpectedly stumbled upon a worm crawling in their in-flight meal.
The negligent act has ignited the wrath of the people and has raised pressing questions regarding the standards of aircraft catering.
The passenger immediately apprised the cabin crew about the disgusting discovery, after which, swift action ensued to address the matter.
It has been reported that Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present on the same flight and the former Assam CM witnessed the incident up close.
Reflecting on the act of carelessness, the concerned passenger stressed upon the significance of vigilance regarding the food served during air travel.
This incident serves as a stark reminder for travelers to stay cautious and attentive to the quality and hygiene of meals served in aircrafts.
Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines has not reacted to this incident and is yet to release an official statement pertaining to this matter.
However, the discovery of the worm has incited deliberations surrounding the safety protocols and quality control measures adopted by airlines in catering services.
The incident serves as a stern warning for airlines to maintain their standards and procedures regarding food safety and hygiene aboard flights, reassuring passengers of their commitment to providing a pleasant travel experience.