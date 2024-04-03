New Delhi: Passengers Furious After Worm Found In Food Served On IndiGo Flight

GUWAHATI: An unpleasant incident has taken place aboard IndiGo flight 6E 2095 travelling from Delhi to Guwahati.

According to reports, a passenger onboard the flight found a worm in the food served during the journey, triggering a massive backlash and sparking serious concerns regarding the safety of airline food.

A shocking discovery was uncovered amidst the routine hustle of air travel when a passenger onboard the IndiGo flight 6E 2095 unexpectedly stumbled upon a worm crawling in their in-flight meal.

The negligent act has ignited the wrath of the people and has raised pressing questions regarding the standards of aircraft catering.