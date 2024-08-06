New Delhi: Jaishankar Assures No Immediate Evacuation from Bangladesh at All-Party Meeting

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at all-party meeting on Tuesday, assured that situation in Bangladesh though serious, does not yet require evacuation of 12000-13,000 Indians residing in violence-stricken country according to sources. Jaishankar is scheduled to provide further details on this issue in Lok Sabha at 3.30 pm today.

All-party meeting was convened to discuss fallout from collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government amid anti-government protests. These protests have resulted in over 300 deaths. Jaishankar emphasized that Indian government is closely monitoring situation in Bangladesh. He noted that approximately 8000 Indians, predominantly students have already returned to India due to unrest sparked by controversial quota system for government jobs.

Meeting saw attendance from all NDA allies and most opposition parties. Prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders of opposition in both Houses were present. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed they were not invited to meeting.

Jaishankar disclosed that Indian government had brief discussion with Sheikh Hasina who resigned as Prime Minister and fled to India on Monday. "Government wants to give Hasina some time to decide future plan" sources quoted Jaishankar as saying.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP emphasized need for medium and long-term strategy. This is given that Bangladesh will be governed by interim administration until elections can be conducted. Student protesters in Bangladesh have called for Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus to serve as chief adviser of interim government.

Addressing fluid and evolving nature of situation Jaishankar acknowledged presence of some anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh. He expressed confidence that any incoming government would engage constructively with India.

Recent unrest follows Sheikh Hasina's securing of fourth consecutive term in office earlier this year. This has coincided with rise of 'India out' campaign in Bangladesh. Segment of activists has accused India of meddling in Bangladeshi politics.

Post-meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted potential implications of turmoil in Bangladesh for India. "Whatever is happening in Bangladesh, it will affect India as well. Bangladesh is our border nation. If anarchy happens in Bangladesh it won’t be good for India. Government should look at how Indians there can be brought back. How borders can be secured," she said.