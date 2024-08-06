Assam: Landslides Disrupt National Highway 6, Severing Barak Valley's Connection to Guwahati

GUWAHATI: National Highway 6, a crucial road connecting Barak Valley to Guwahati, has once again been disrupted following massive landslides in Sonapur and Kuliang areas of Meghalaya. Landslides triggered by incessant heavy rainfall, have rendered highway impassable. This situation is causing significant distress among travelers.

Sources report landslides occurred early Tuesday morning. Soil and rocks are sliding down from hills onto highway. Sudden blockage has completely halted transportation on this route. It has severed vital connectivity between Barak Valley and Guwahati. Disruption has left hundreds of vehicles stranded on highway. This exacerbates difficulties faced by commuters.

Meghalaya administration is actively engaged in efforts to clear debris and restore normal traffic flow. However ongoing challenges posed by heavy rainfall complicate these efforts. Notably, similar landslide had occurred in Kuliang area just yesterday. This highlights region's vulnerability to such natural events.

Earlier in June, National Highway 6 faced severe disruptions due to landslide in Sonapur area of East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya. Landslide also triggered by heavy rainfall caused significant inconvenience for commuters traveling to and from Barak Valley, Silchar Mizoram, Tripura Manipur. This region, particularly around Sonapur Tunnel just after Lukha River is known for its susceptibility to landslides.

Frequent landslides in this region underscore need for enhanced infrastructure and preventive measures to mitigate impact of such natural disasters. Travelers have expressed frustration over recurrent disruptions. They call for prompt and effective action from authorities to ensure safer travel on this crucial route.

As Meghalaya administration continues efforts to clear debris and restore traffic, travelers are urged to stay updated on situation and exercise caution. Safety of commuters remains top priority. Authorities are working tirelessly to address challenges posed by landslides and heavy rainfall.

In meantime, stranded travelers are being provided with necessary assistance to alleviate distress. Administration's swift response aims to minimize impact of disruption. It seeks to restore normalcy as soon as possible.