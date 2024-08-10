New Delhi: Jaishankar Meets Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Amid Diplomatic Reset

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday. This marked crucial diplomatic engagement. Both leaders discussed array of issues concerning bilateral relationship between India and Maldives.

Following the meeting Jaishankar took to his official X handle to express sentiments. He stated, "Privileged to call on President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings from PM Modi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for benefit of our people and region."

This visit is part of Jaishankar’s official three-day trip to Maldives. It is set to conclude on Sunday August 11. Primary goal of visit is to strengthen partnership between two countries. Explore new avenues to further enhance bilateral ties.

The timing of visit is particularly significant given recent strain in India-Maldives relations. Earlier this year, diplomatic tensions arose. Three Maldivian ministers alongside several parliamentarians, expressed concerns about presence of Indian military personnel in the country. President Muizzu who has previously led ‘India Out’ campaign, renewed calls for withdrawal of Indian troops. This created unease in diplomatic circles. In response to these demands Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives were replaced with civilian staff. This signaled a major shift in Maldives' foreign policy approach.

Despite his past stance, President Muizzu’s tone appeared more conciliatory during his recent interaction with Jaishankar. He acknowledged India as "one of the closest allies" and "an invaluable partner." He emphasized that India has always provided timely assistance whenever Maldives needed it

Muizzu’s rise to power in September presidential runoff where he defeated India-aligned incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, has been seen as potential realignment of the Maldives’ geopolitical stance. Widely recognized for his pro-China orientation Muizzu’s administration could steer the country’s foreign policy in a different direction. This change could affect traditionally strong India-Maldives relationship.

Jaishankar's current visit to Maldives is his first since beginning his second term as External Affairs Minister. It follows recent visit of President Muizzu to India for swearing-in ceremony of new Indian Cabinet and Council of Ministers. This underscores ongoing diplomatic dialogue between two nations.

Maldives, a key maritime neighbor of India in Indian Ocean region has seen its defense and security ties with India strengthen significantly under previous government. Jaishankar’s visit is expected to play crucial role in maintaining and furthering these ties under new Maldivian administration.