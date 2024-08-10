Arunachal: First Successful Breeding of Critically Endangered White-Bellied Heron Recorded in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: Researchers have documented first successful breeding of critically endangered white-bellied heron in India. The discovery was made by team from Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology & Environment (ATREE) They found two nestlings of Ardea insignis in Namdapha National Park Arunachal Pradesh. This marks monumental achievement in conservation efforts for this rare species. It has been facing steep decline in numbers globally.

The white-bellied heron, scientifically known as Ardea insignis is the second-largest living species of heron. It is known for its distinctive grey coloration with white underparts. In flight, it can be identified by its grey upper wing and grey underwing. The contrasting white linings help in identification. This species is easily distinguished from more common grey heron. Its larger size is significant particularly substantial bill and absence of dark shoulder patch. Additionally, white-bellied heron’s grey neck and brownish back set it apart from other great herons.

The species has historically been elusive. The sightings are extremely rare even in regions where it is known to inhabit. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), global population of the white-bellied heron is estimated to be around just 200 individuals. Its habitat primarily consists of large inland swamp forests forested rivers and occasionally submontane grasslands. It has been recorded in regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam northeastern Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Characteristically solitary, the white-bellied heron is most often observed alone or in pairs. Small family groups of up to five individuals have occasionally been reported. The species exhibits unique feeding behavior. It often stands still in fast-flowing rivers to catch its prey. It primarily hunts at dusk though it is also known to feed during daylight hours.

This species is approximately 127 cm tall. It features large bill that measures between 15-18 cm in length. The heron’s crown appears blackish. Crest feathers are tipped in pale grey. Its bill is mostly blackish. The lower part transitions to a dull yellow-green at the tip top edge and gape. The bird’s irises are yellow to ochre. Its loral and orbital skin is a yellow-green hue. The upper parts of the heron are slaty with a brownish tinge. Its underparts, including chin are white.