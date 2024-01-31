New Delhi: Jay Shah Reappointed Chairman of Asian Cricket Council for Third Consecutive Term

NEW DELHI: In a significant development for Asian cricket, Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the third consecutive time. The decision was made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Bali, where Shah's extension proposal by Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva received unanimous support from all ACC members.

Taking charge in January 2021, Shah has overseen successful initiatives during his tenure, including the seamless organization of the Asia Cup in both T20 and ODI formats in 2022 and 2023. Expressing his gratitude for the continued trust placed in him, Shah emphasized the ACC's dedication to fostering cricket in regions where the sport is still in its early stages.

"I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia," stated Shah.

Under Shah's leadership, the ACC has played a pivotal role in identifying and promoting emerging talent in cricket powerhouses such as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, according to praise from Silva. The Sri Lanka Cricket president commended Shah's contributions to the growth of the game in the region.

Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket and Vice-President of the ACC, extended congratulations to Jay Shah for his extended term, highlighting Shah's role in transforming the perception of ACC-conducted tournaments. Khimji credited Shah for attracting valuable investments, fueling the growth of cricket in the region.

While there were reports of Jay Shah's potential candidacy for the ICC Chairman post, the election for that position is set for November. In the meantime, Shah will continue to serve as the ACC Chairman, maintaining his focus on advancing the sport across the diverse cricketing landscapes of Asia.