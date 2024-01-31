New Delhi: As India Gears Up For Interim Budget 2024, Here Is A Recap Of Budget 2023

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024 in the Parliament on February 1, 2024. By doing so, she will be the first full-time woman Finance Minister of the country who will present her sixth straight budget - equalling the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will most likely take place on April or May this year, as a result of which, the Interim Budget 2024 will only comprise of government expenditure before the election period.

The main budget will be presented most likely in July after the formation of the new government.