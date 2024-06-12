New Delhi: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Appointed as Next Chief of Army Staff

NEW DELHI: In a significant announcement on Tuesday night the government named Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi as next Chief of Army Staff. This appointment succeeds incumbent Gen Manoj Pande. He will retire on June 30. This appointment follows the seniority principle. It puts an end to speculations surrounding this crucial position.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, with extensive operational experience along frontiers with China and Pakistan currently serves as Vice Chief of Army Staff. His promotion to top post comes after government, in a rare move last month extended Gen Pande's tenure by one month. This occurred just six days before his scheduled retirement on May 31. This extension led to conjectures that Lt Gen Dwivedi might be bypassed for role.

The Defence Ministry confirmed, "The government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. Presently serving as Vice Chief of Army Staff, as next Chief of Army Staff with effect from afternoon of June 30."

Following Lt Gen Dwivedi in seniority is Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh. Both Lt Gen Dwivedi and Lt Gen Singh were also slated to retire on June 30. The chiefs of the three services can serve until age of 62 or for three years. Whichever is earlier. The retirement age for Lt General rank officers is 60 unless they are promoted to four-star rank.

Lt Gen Dwivedi assumed his role as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 19. Prior to this, he served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024. He was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles on December 15 1984, He later commanded the unit.

His distinguished career spanning nearly four decades. Includes various command staff, instructional and foreign appointments. Notably his command roles include leadership of 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment, Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and 9 Corps. As Lt General he has held significant positions, including Director General Infantry.

Lt Gen Dwivedi has been honored with Param Vishisht Seva Medal. He also received Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards. As Northern Army Commander he provided strategic guidance.

Additionally, he ensured operational oversight for sustained operations along northern and western borders. He led dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also actively involved in ongoing negotiations with China over border issues. Played pivotal role in modernizing and equipping largest command of Indian Army. He promoted induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.