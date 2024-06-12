Delhi: Opposition asks PM to follow Mohan Bhagwat's advice on RSS chief's Manipur remarks

New Delhi: Leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's suggestion and visit Manipur, which has been experiencing violence for over a year.
This call came a day after Bhagwat emphasized that the situation in the troubled state should be a priority.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed hope that Bhagwat might be able to persuade Modi, a former RSS member, to visit Manipur.
Independent MP Kapil Sibal remarked that while it’s not typical for the Prime Minister to heed the Opposition’s advice, he should at least consider the RSS chief's words.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bhagwat has expressed his concerns too late and accused the Prime Minister of staying "silent" during every crisis, including the one in Manipur.
When asked about the RSS chief's concerns regarding Manipur, the RJD leader remarked that Bhagwat had spoken out too late. He also claimed that the Prime Minister had remained silent on every crisis, including the violence in Manipur and the protests by farmers and female wrestlers in Delhi.
On Monday, Bhagwat expressed concern that peace has not returned to Manipur even after a year and emphasized that the situation in the troubled northeastern state should be a priority.
Speaking to a group of RSS trainees in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that conflict in different places and within society is harmful.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said he doesn't expect the Prime Minister to listen to Bhagwat's words. However, he noted that people have chosen the INDIA bloc to speak for them.
Taking to X, Gogoi wrote, “I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian Constitution. Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the Constitution.”
In May last year, violence broke out in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Since then, around 200 people have been killed and thousands have been displaced as large-scale arson destroyed homes and government buildings. Recently, there have been new reports of violence in Jiribam.
