Delhi: Opposition asks PM to follow Mohan Bhagwat's advice on RSS chief's Manipur remarks

Independent MP Kapil Sibal remarked that while it’s not typical for the Prime Minister to heed the Opposition’s advice, he should at least consider the RSS chief's words.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bhagwat has expressed his concerns too late and accused the Prime Minister of staying "silent" during every crisis, including the one in Manipur.

When asked about the RSS chief's concerns regarding Manipur, the RJD leader remarked that Bhagwat had spoken out too late. He also claimed that the Prime Minister had remained silent on every crisis, including the violence in Manipur and the protests by farmers and female wrestlers in Delhi.

On Monday, Bhagwat expressed concern that peace has not returned to Manipur even after a year and emphasized that the situation in the troubled northeastern state should be a priority.

Speaking to a group of RSS trainees in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that conflict in different places and within society is harmful.