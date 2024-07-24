New Delhi: Man in Spiderman Costume Clings to SUV in Delhi; Driver Faces Fines

NEW DELHI: In an unusual incident that has captured widespread attention a man dressed in Spiderman costume was seen clinging to the bonnet of an SUV in Delhi's Dwarka. The incident was recorded on video. It subsequently went viral on social media. It took place near Ramphal Chowk, a busy area in Dwarka.

The man in Spiderman costume is Aditya a 20-year-old resident of Najafgarh. Meanwhile the driver of the SUV is Gaurav Singh, a 19-year-old resident of Mahavir Enclave. The circumstances that led to Aditya clinging to the vehicle's bonnet remain unclear. However the spectacle quickly attracted attention online.

The Delhi Traffic Police acted swiftly. After receiving a complaint via social media. They charged both the owner and driver of vehicle with several violations. These include dangerous driving. Driving without pollution certificate was also noted. Not wearing a seatbelt was an infraction. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the duo now faces a maximum penalty of Rs 26000 and/or imprisonment for their actions.

In an official statement the Delhi Traffic Police emphasized the seriousness of the offenses. They reiterated their commitment to maintaining road safety. "Such reckless behavior will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders to uphold the law and protect lives. The Delhi Traffic Police urges citizens to report any instances of dangerous driving or traffic violations promptly. Public cooperation is vital in maintaining road safety and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the city," the statement read.

The video continues to circulate on various social media platforms. It has sparked conversation about road safety. Many users have expressed concern over dangerous stunt. They are calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

This incident serves as stark reminder of the potential consequences of reckless driving. It highlights the need for vigilance on the roads. The Delhi Traffic Police's prompt response underscores their dedication to ensuring safety and well-being of all road users in the city.