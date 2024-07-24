Assam: Renowned Assamese Composer Ramen Baruah Missing, Search Operation Underway in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: In a distressing turn of events Ramen Baruah, the revered Assamese music composer has been reported missing from his home in Latasil, Guwahati. The 84-year-old maestro’s disappearance has triggered an extensive search operation. It is centered around the flooded Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is leading the search efforts. They aim to locate Baruah whose sudden disappearance has left the state in turmoil.

According to sources, Baruah left his residence on Monday morning. He intended to visit a nearby temple. When he did not return by late evening his concerned family alerted the police. This initiated a prompt search operation.

CCTV footage soon surfaced. It captured Baruah walking along a lane near the Gauhati High Court. He was moving towards the Brahmaputra riverbank with plastic bag in hand. His last known phone location was traced to the vicinity of the High Court building, heightening concerns about his whereabouts.

Since Tuesday morning police along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF teams have been tirelessly searching in Guwahati. Despite exhaustive efforts there have been no significant leads. Consequently, the search has expanded. It now includes Brahmaputra River in Dhubri district especially near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The flooding in the region has compounded difficulties faced by the search teams. This has made the rescue operation even more challenging.

Authorities remain optimistic about locating Baruah urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. The music community and countless admirers of Ramen Baruah are deeply concerned. They cling to hope and pray for his safe return. Baruah’s contributions to Assamese music have left an indelible mark. His absence is profoundly felt across the state.

As the search continues, the people of Assam are united. They support and pray for Ramen Baruah as the situation remains tense. Yet, the collective hope for his safe return persists reflecting the deep affection and respect he commands in the region.