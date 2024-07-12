New Delhi: Martyred Captain Angshuman Singh’s Parents Demand Revision In “Next Of Kin” Policy

NEW DELHI: Parents of martyred Captain Angshuman Singh have urged revisions in Indian Army’s ‘next of kin’ (NOK) policy soon after their son was awarded the posthumous Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry honor.

According to the policy, financial aid is granted to family members in case of an army personnel's death.

In an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Ravi Pratap Singh and Manju Singh, the late captain’s parents, expressed their concerns. They said that the NOK rules need to be ‘revisited’ as their daughter in law, Smriti Singh receives most of the entitlements, but does not reside with them anymore following Angshuman Singh’s death.