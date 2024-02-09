New Delhi: MHA Decides To Scrap Free Movement Regime Between India And Myanmar

NEW DELHI: In a significant turn of events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, announced the central government's decision of scrapping the free movement regime between India and Myanmar.

Amit Shah took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's northeastern States bordering Myanmar," the Union Home Minister's post read.