New Delhi: Ministry of Civil Aviation Addresses Concerns on Digi Yatra Data Storage

NEW DELHI: In response to growing concerns over data privacy in the Digi Yatra app, the Ministry of Civil Aviation assured the public that there is no centralized storage of air passenger information. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General VK Singh (Retd), highlighted that the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE) prioritizes privacy through design and default settings.

Singh clarified that the personal information of air passengers is stored exclusively in the mobile wallet of the traveler. This information is then securely transmitted to the departure airport in an encrypted format. Crucially, the data is automatically purged from the system within 24 hours of the flight's departure, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access.

Addressing the concerns raised regarding the gathering of biometric data without consent, Singh emphasized that Digi Yatra is entirely voluntary for air passengers. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently asserted that personnel at airports are instructed to collect data for the application only with the explicit consent of passengers.

The Digi Yatra initiative aims to enhance the overall travel experience by implementing a biometric boarding system, streamlining airport processes. Utilizing facial recognition technology, the system seeks to improve efficiency and eliminate hassles during the boarding process.

Singh further highlighted the stringent measures in place to ensure data privacy and security standards. The Digi Yatra processes undergo regular audits and certifications by agencies empanelled with CERT-In to validate adherence to these standards.

In response to concerns raised about the alleged unauthorized collection of biometric data, Scindia directed airport operators to sensitize Digi buddies (personnel involved in the process) on the importance of obtaining consent. The minister emphasized that the use of Digi Yatra remains entirely voluntary, reaffirming the commitment to maintaining passenger privacy in the evolving landscape of digital aviation services.

As the government reinforces its commitment to data privacy measures and transparency, the Digi Yatra app continues to evolve as a streamlined and secure solution for air travel, ensuring passenger information is handled with the utmost care and in compliance with privacy standards.