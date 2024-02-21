New Delhi: Miss World Returns to India After 28-Year Hiatus

NEW DELHI: The 71st Miss World pageant makes its much-awaited return to the country after a hiatus of 28 years. As it is promised to be a fun-filled days of beauty, talent and philanthropic causes, the event by far has attracted a total of 120 contestants from different parts the world. Each of them is well set to inscribe an indelible mark on the global arena.

The contestants who has embarked on a journey full of cultural engagement and social responsibility, were convened on the February 20, 2024 at the revered Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. At the event they payed homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat where the contestants paid a touching tribute to Gandhi’s enduring principles of truth, non-violence and social justice which is a vital motto of the world organization which is all about “purposeful beauty”. Among the event veterans was Ms. Julia Morley who is the Chairperson and CEO of the World Organization graced the occasion.

Sini Shetty was seen leading the charge for India in this prestigious event, who is the reigning Femina Miss India World 2022, who incorporates and poses with the essence of Indian beauty, culture and tradition to capture hearts and minds on the global arena. Over the ensuing weeks, contestants will be engrossed in several activities, challenges, and philanthropic endeavours, that showcases their beauty and grace and also reflects their intellect, empathy, and dedication to societal causes. Hence adding that extra layer of allure to the proceedings is the renowned fashion designer Archana Kochhar, named the official fashion designer for the pageant.

Expressing her delight at the opportunity to collaborate with such a prestigious global platform, Ms. Kochhar conveyed her excitement via social media platforms, extending her gratitude to Morley for the honour. As expectations reaches zenith, all eyes are on the grand finale, slated to unfold at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9. With an unique fusion of elegance, culture, and purpose, the Miss World competition in India promises to be a celebration of beauty with a profound impact to the Indian land.